Keep online security in your pocket with Deeper Connect Pico

Whether you go around the world or only as far as the coffee shop, you need effective network security. Now through July 14th, the Deeper Connect Pico gives you that security for the best price ever as part of our Deal Days promotion.

The Deeper Connect Pico has a profile that can slip into a coin pocket and a look that blends in with your gear. But inside is a quad-core processor that drives a seven-layer firewall, an ad-blocker, a parental control tool, and a decentralized private network of other Picos to provide maximum security. And since it’s all hardware-based, you won’t pay any subscriptions or fees. Just take it with you, connect it to a power source and a network with the included wireless adapter, and log on with confidence.

Get hardwired security in a tiny package with the Deeper Connect Pico for $139.99, our lowest price ever lasting only through the end of July 14th.

Deeper Connect Pico Decentralized VPN & Cybersecurity Hardware + Wi-Fi Adapter – $139.99

See Deal

Prices subject to change.