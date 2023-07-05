The iPhone 15’s best feature might be how long it lasts

Update 12:30pm ET: The original source of this rumor has backpedaled some and cautioned about the credibility of the reported numbers.

When the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro arrive this fall, they will bring a slew of upgrades, including better cameras, refined designs, and a switch to USB-C. But if the latest rumors are true, the biggest reason to upgrade from an iPhone 12, 13, or even a newer iPhone 14 will be battery life.

According to a Weibo report from an alleged Foxconn source (via IT News), every model of the iPhone 15 will have a bigger battery when they launch in September. That’s not a huge surprise, as Apple often increases the size of the battery year over year, but this year’s bump is much bigger than usual:

iPhone 15: 3,877mAh

3,877mAh iPhone 15 Plus: 4,912mAh

4,912mAh iPhone 15 Pro: 3,650mAh

3,650mAh iPhone 15 Pro Max: 4,852mAh

Compare that to the iPhone 14 family and you’ll see just how large the battery capacities for the new phones will be:

iPhone 14: 3,279mAh

3,279mAh iPhone 14 Plus: 4,325mAh

4,325mAh iPhone 14 Pro: 3,200mAh

3,200mAh iPhone 14 Pro Max: 4,323mAh

The iPhone 14 family is already among the longest-lasting phones, with the iPhone 14 Pro Max rated for 29 hours of video playback and the iPhone 14 Plus up to 26 hours. But an 11 to 18 percent increase in battery capacity could add several hours to battery life, especially without any rumors of features that will affect battery life, such as the iPhone 14’s always-on display.

However, Macrumors reports that the original source of the rumor has backpedaled a bit now that the rumor has gained traction. They reportedly have said the numbers cited should be taken with “caution.”

Even with a massive 4,912mAh battery, the iPhone 15 Plus would still be behind the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra’s 5,000mAh battery and other phones. But it would be the largest battery ever in an iPhone and entice more than a few people to upgrade their older iPhones to ones that last much longer.