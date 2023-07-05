The latest Firefox update drops support for several recent macOS versions

Mozilla celebrated the Fourth of July with the release of Firefox 115.0, which includes a number of new features and security fixes. Of note is that this is the final version that supports macOS Mojave 10.14, macOS High Sierra 10.13, and macOS 10.12 Sierra.

Users of those operating systems will update to the Extended Support Release (ESR) version of Firefox 115. ESR versions are basically maintenance releases; they get security updates and stability fixes, but Mozilla does not provide new features. If you’re using a version of macOS older than Sierra, then you’ve already been switched to an ESR Firefox release.

Here is a list of the new features, according to the release notes.

Migrating from another browser? Now you can bring over payment methods you’ve saved in Chrome-based browsers to Firefox.

Hardware video decoding is now enabled for Intel GPUs on Linux.

The Tab Manager dropdown now features close buttons, so you can close tabs more quickly.

We’ve refreshed and streamlined the user interface for importing data in from other browsers.

Users without platform support for H264 video decoding can now fall back to Cisco’s OpenH264 plugin for playback.

Mozilla also provides a list of security fixes in Firefox 115.0.

How to get Firefox 115.0

Firefox 115.0 is available for downloading at Firefox’s website. If you already have an older version of Firefox, it may check for an update when you launch it. Firefox’s update settings can be adjusted via Firefox > Settings, then scroll down to the Firefox Updates section.