How to add widgets to the macOS Sonoma Desktop

The key new feature in macOS Sonoma is the ability to add widgets to the Desktop. They’re no longer banished to the notification shade that slides opens when you click on the time in the menu bar. In Sonoma, widgets can exist anywhere on the Desktop so you can see them all the time. This new widget implementation gives you instant access to the information you need. Let’s look at how to add widgets to your Desktop.

