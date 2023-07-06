Got a Quest Pro? You can try out the Apple Vision Pro UI

We’re still many months away from being able to plunk down $3,500 for an Apple Vision Pro. But if you absolutely can’t wait and you happen to own a Meta Quest Pro, you can get an idea of what Apple’s mixed reality headset interface will be like.

With its Nova UI framework, Supernova Technologies built a visionOS simulation that can run on the Quest Pro. It doesn’t do much, though. It uses eye tracking, which means it requires Meta’s Quest Pro, and you can swipe between screens with your fingers, but that’s all it really does. None of the app icons are real or functional. See the video below.

During the demo, after moving through simulated visionOS screens, the user swipes down to bring up a grey control panel. That’s not part of visionOS, it’s a set of controls for Nova UI.

Supernova has made the demo available to the public, so if you’re savvy enough to implement it, you can download the Vision OS Demo from GitHub.

Apple has released a visionOS software development kit for anyone interested in creating apps for the Vison Pro. Labs are coming to Cupertino, London, Munich, Shanghai, Singapore, and Tokyo so developers can test apps and get support from Apple engineers. Apple will also be providing developer kits (which include a Vision Pro) in the future. Currently, developers can run visionOS simulations in Xcode.

