Home / Mac
Deal

This crazy deal gets you an M2 MacBook Air for less than an M1 model

B&H Photo has slashed the price of the 13-inch Air to $979.
Michael Simon
By Michael Simon
Executive Editor, Macworld JUL 6, 2023 11:59 am PDT
M2 MacBook Air 2022
Image: James Yarema/Unsplash

When Apple released the 15-inch MacBook Air at WWDC, it also cut the price of the 13-inch model and today it’s even cheaper: B&H Photo is selling the 256GB MacBook Air in Midnight for $979, a savings of $120, and the best price we’ve ever seen. The other colors are on sale as well for $999.

The 13-inch MacBook Air has a Pro-inspired design that’s lighter and thinner all around than the M1 model with a gorgeous 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, 18 hours of battery life, MagSafe for fast charging, two Thunderbolt ports, and a 1080p webcam. It’s also got 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM and is ready for macOS 14 Sonoma when it arrives this fall.

In our 4.5-star review, we called the M2 MacBook Air “wonderfully thin and light” and praised its “beautiful display and killer battery life.” And now it’s a downright bargain too.

, Executive Editor

Michael Simon has been covering Apple since the iPod was the iWalk. His obsession with technology goes back to his first PC—the IBM Thinkpad with the lift-up keyboard for swapping out the drive. He's still waiting for that to come back in style tbh.

Recent stories by Michael Simon: