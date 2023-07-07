Get the best price online for a 2GB lifetime mobile data plan

We can fight for free internet all we want, but it won’t really be true as long as mobile data plans remain unaffordable. Luckily, Instabridge eSIM is doing something about that. They give users a wide range of options that fit any budget, even one that pays for itself through ad views. And now, one of their most attractive lifetime plans is available for United States customers for the best price anywhere on the web thanks to Deal Days.

This sitewide sale beats Prime Day to the punch with savings on software and services, and Instabridge is one of the hottest tickets for those whose internet use has outgrown their budget. With Instabridge, you can install your eSIM on any device and enjoy 2GB of data per month with no roaming fees for a one-time payment that covers it all.

Time is running out for Deal Days savings on an Instabridge eSIM lifetime plan for $129.97, good now through July 14.

Instabridge eSIM: Lifetime Mobile Data Plan – $129.97

See Deal

Prices subject to change.