Amazon U.K. slashes prices on 15-inch MacBook Airs ahead of Prime Day

Apple only launched the 15-inch MacBook Air a month ago but you can already find some great deals. If you’re looking for a deal on a new MacBook Air you might be thinking of waiting until Amazon Prime Day, but we are already seeing some great deals for U.K. shoppers.

Ahead of Prime Day, being held July 11-12, Amazon has slashed prices on the 15-inch MacBook Air by as much as £149.

You can save money on the following:

These prices mean you can get an equally specced 15-inch MacBook Pro for the same price as the 13-inch model with 10-core GPU and 512GB SSD, which also retails at £1,449.

The 15-inch MacBook Air arrived in June 2023 and we think it’s a fantastic option for anyone who wants a larger MacBook without spending thousands on a 16-inch MacBook Pro. This Mac boasts 18 hours of battery life, MagSafe for fast charging, two Thunderbolt ports, and a 1080p webcam.

Because these are such new Apple products we don’t anticipate their prices coming down further over Prime Day, but if you want to pick up a bargain during that event, we expect to see some big savings on other Macs. See Best Prime Day MacBook Deals 2023 and Best Prime Day Mac deals 2023.