Apple’s Vision Pro headset will be very hard to buy–even if you can afford one

Apple’s Vision Pro headset doesn’t have a firm release date, but if you plan on buying one you can expect an even longer wait. According to a new report, Apple has severely cut back on orders for the new wearable device due to “the complexity of the headset design and difficulties in production.”

The Financial Times report claims that Apple’s manufacturer is “preparing to make fewer than 400,000 units in 2024,” much lower than the previously rumored one million units. Additionally, the publication claims that two suppliers of “certain components for the Vision Pro” are only supplying enough for 130,000 to 150,000 units in the first year. The “manufacturing of the sleek screens for the device” is among the major hurdles Apple is working to overcome.

In addition to the low production numbers, Apple is reportedly eyeing an exclusive retail launch for the Vision Pro. According to a Bloomberg report, Apple will target “major areas such as New York and Los Angeles” at launch and “will ask in-store buyers to make an appointment to purchase the Vision Pro,” similar to how the Apple Watch launched.

That doesn’t mean you can’t buy one online. Gurman notes that Apple is planning to launch an iPhone app to “scan a person’s head” and determine the proper light seal. Additionally, buyers will need to “upload their prescription data” for glasses before purchasing. Apple hasn’t divulged how much prescription lenses will cost for Vision Pro.

The report also claims that Apple Vision Pro will be slow to reach third-party retailers due to “sorting out tricky supply chain logistics, training salespeople how to set up the device and teaching customers how to use it.”