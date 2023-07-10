Enjoy unlimited access to over 240 Mac apps for one price

An individual Mac app might seem like a low-cost purchase on its own. But once you buy a few, those little expenses start to add up. Wish there was a way to have access to hundreds of apps for one economical price? Then the Setapp Personal Mac Plan is an ideal option.

Setapp offers unlimited access to a curated list of more than 240 different Mac apps. You just choose the ones you want, install them, and use them at your leisure. And since they’re all available at no extra cost (beyond your initial subscription fee), it’s a great way to get the apps you need without breaking the bank.

With apps spanning a diverse range of categories, chances are good you’ll find one that’s suitable for your particular task. There are titles that’ll keep you productive, help you at work, and maintain your Mac too. There are no in-app purchases or advertisements, you won’t have to pay for upgrades, and you can sync them with your iOS devices.

Related: If you don’t have a Mac, you can opt for this refurbished MacBook Air which is also on sale.

If you’re tired of paying too much for Mac apps year after year, then this is a great alternative. And since you can subscribe right now at a discounted price, it’s better than ever.

Get a one-year subscription to the Setapp Personal Mac Plan — Discounted to just $84.99 for a limited time.

Setapp Personal Mac Plan: 1-Year Subscription – $84.99

See Deal

Prices subject to change.