Wild Prime Day sale gets you a new MacBook Air for $50 less than an iPhone 14

Even with a new 15-inch M2 model on shelves and an M3 model in the works, the M1 MacBook Air is still a fantastic laptop. And today it’s down to its lowest price ever price: Amazon is selling the M1 MacBook Air with 256GB of storage for $750, a savings of $249 and the best price we’ve ever seen.

This MacBook Air has the original M1 processor with seven GPU cores, but it still performs incredibly well for everyday tasks like email and web browsing. You’ll get the iconic fanless design with a gorgeous 13.2-inch retina display, two Thunderbolt ports, and a great keyboard. In our 4.5-star review, we praised its “shocking” performance and it’ll be even better when macOS Sonoma arrives in the fall.

So ignore your FOMO and grab a fantastic laptop at a fantastic price before it’s gone forever.