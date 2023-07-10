It’s not Prime Day yet but you can already save £££ on Apple products on Amazon U.K.

Amazon Prime Day will start just after midnight tonight–it starts at 12.01 am on Tuesday 11 July–but were’ve already seen some great deals for U.K. shoppers.
Want an iPad? Why not pick up one of these?
- iPad Pro 11in (2022, M2, 1TB, WiFi): £1,549.07 (£149.93 off, MSRP £1,699).
- iPad Pro 11in (2022, M2, 2TB, WiFi): £1,943 (£206 off, MSRP £2,149).
- iPad Pro 12.9in (2022, M2, 1TB, WiFi): £1,962.72 (£86.28 off, MSRP £2,049).
How about a 13-inch MacBook Pro with M2?
- 13-inch MacBook Pro with M2 chip (10-core GPU), 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD: £1,199 (£150 off, MSRP £1,349)
- 13-inch MacBook Pro with M2 chip (10-core GPU), 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD: £1,399 (£150 off, MSRP £1,549)
Not to mention the new 15-inch MacBook Air!
- 15-inch MacBook Air, M2 (256GB) £1,289.97 (£109.03 off, MSRP £1,399)
- 15-inch MacBook Air, M2 (512GB) £1,479.97 (£119.03 off, MSRP £1,599)
If you are in the market for an iMac then there are deals to be had on that:
- iMac with M1 chip (7‑core GPU), 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD: £1,127.97 (£272 off, MSRP £1,399)
- iMac with M1 chip (8‑core GPU), 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD: £1,299 (£300 off, MSRP £1,599)
- iMac with M1 chip (8‑core GPU), 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD: £1,499 (£300 off, MSRP £1,799)
And you can also save money on various models of the iPhone 14:
- iPhone 14 (128GB): £764 (£85 off)
- iPhone 14 (256GB): £874 (£85 off)
- iPhone 14 (512GB): £1,094.99 (£84.01 off)
- iPhone 14 Plus (128GB): £864 (£85 off)
- iPhone 14 Plus (256GB): £974 (£85 off)
- iPhone 14 Plus (512GB): £1,184.99 (£94.01 off)
- iPhone 14 Pro Max (512GB): £1,442.96 (£86.04 off)
- iPhone 13 mini (512GB): £771.61 (£207.39 off)
The sale kicks off on 11 July for 48 hours, and we expect deals to run out quickly. Keep tuned to Macworld for the best ones that we’ve found.
To take advantage of some of these deals you will need Amazon Prime (which costs $14.99 / £8.99 / AUD$6.99 on a monthly basis, but can be canceled after 30 days) so you can take advantage of the deals.