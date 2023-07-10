It’s not Prime Day yet but you can already save £££ on Apple products on Amazon U.K.

Home / Mac
Prime Day doesn't start until midnight, but there is already money off Apple products on Amazon U.K.
By Karen Haslam
JUL 10, 2023
Amazon Prime Day will start just after midnight tonight–it starts at 12.01 am on Tuesday 11 July–but were’ve already seen some great deals for U.K. shoppers.

Want an iPad? Why not pick up one of these?

How about a 13-inch MacBook Pro with M2?

Not to mention the new 15-inch MacBook Air!

If you are in the market for an iMac then there are deals to be had on that:

And you can also save money on various models of the iPhone 14:

The sale kicks off on 11 July for 48 hours, and we expect deals to run out quickly. Keep tuned to Macworld for the best ones that we’ve found.

To take advantage of some of these deals you will need Amazon Prime (which costs $14.99 / £8.99 / AUD$6.99 on a monthly basis, but can be canceled after 30 days) so you can take advantage of the deals.

Karen has worked on both sides of the Apple divide, clocking up a number of years at Apple's PR agency prior to joining Macworld almost two decades ago. 

Karen's career highlights include interviewing Apple's Steve Wozniak and discussing Steve Jobs' legacy on the BBC. Her focus is Mac, but she lives and breathes Apple.

