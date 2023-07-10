A giant 32-inch iMac is reportedly in testing–but not coming anytime soon

Head to Apple’s website and the largest iMac you’ll find has a relatively petite 24-inch screen after the 27-inch model was retired in 2022. Fans of the larger form factor, however, have some cause for optimism, because the rumored 32-inch iMac has reportedly entered the early testing phase of development.

While that means it’s more likely to eventually ship, there’s still a long way to go. Mark Gurman, the Bloomberg leaker-analyst who started the rumor last month, warned in the subscribers-only edition of this weekend’s Power On newsletter that the new machine won’t launch until late 2024 at the absolute earliest, and could well appear at some point in 2025.

Gurman, whose weekly newsletter schedule gives him an incentive to drip-feed leaks, also offered further detail on top of the earlier prediction. Having previously said only that the new iMac would have a screen larger than 30 inches, he is now indicating that it will, as widely guessed, be close to the same size as the Pro Display XDR, a 32-inch panel that also happens to be the largest screen—not just iMac—Apple has ever shipped.

Apple’s Mac development team appears to be extremely busy. Before the 32-inch iMac arrives, we can expect the M3 update to the 24-inch iMac to launch, either in late 2023 or early 2024, according to Gurman. Following that launch, the focus will shift to something even larger: the research firm Omdia has claimed that Apple is working on an iMac with an astonishing 42-inch OLED screen. That’s reportedly pegged for a 2027 launch, assuming it ever becomes a reality.

