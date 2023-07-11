This all-time-low M2 MacBook Air Prime Day deal isn’t at Amazon

If you’re looking for an Apple Watch, iPad, or MacBook, Amazon has some great deals going on during its Prime Day sale. But if you want the best price on an M2 13-inch MacBook Air, you’ll need to shop elsewhere: B&H Photo is selling the 256GB MacBook Air in all colors for $949, a savings of $150 and a new all-time-low price.

The 13-inch MacBook Air has a brand-new design that’s lighter and thinner all around than the M1 model and takes its inspiration from the MacBook Pro. It’s all built around a gorgeous 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display and a fantastic Magic Keyboard, and has a slew of high-end features, including a speedy processor, 18 hours of battery life, MagSafe for fast charging, two Thunderbolt ports, and a 1080p webcam. This model has 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM but you can also get the model with 512GB of storage and 16GB of RAM for $150 off ($1,349).

In our 4.5-star review, we praised the M2 MacBook Air’s design and performance and loved its “beautiful display and killer battery life.” And now it’s got a killer price too.