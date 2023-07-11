Save $120 on any Apple Watch Series 8 in this amazing Prime Day blowout sale

Amazon Prime Day is in full swing and if you’re looking for an Apple Watch, there’s never been a better time to buy one. Amazon has slashed prices on every model of the Apple Watch Series 8, with $120 off any color or combination you choose. Here are the highlights:

That’s $120 off on every model and the best price we’ve seen on any of them individually, let alone all of them at the same time. As far as features, here’s what’s standard across every model:

Always-On Retina display

S8 SiP with 64-bit dual-core processor

3rd gen heart-rate, ECG, blood-oxygen, temperature sensors

WR50 water resistance

Always-on Altimeter

18 hours of battery life

watchOS 10 compatibility

The differences between the models are minimal. The cellular models offer the options to connect to a wireless LTE network through your carrier (for a fee, usually $10 per month) for full iPhone independence, and the stainless steel models are slightly more luxurious than the standard aluminum ones. Otherwise, no matter which model you choose, you’re getting a great watch at a great price that will get updates for years to come.