Here are all the U.K. Amazon Prime deals on Apple products

You can save money on a new Apple Watch, AirPods, iPhone 14 Pro, iPad and iPad Air and more, sale ends at midnight on 12 July.
Karen Haslam
By Karen Haslam
Editor, Macworld JUL 12, 2023 6:52 am PDT
Amazon Prime Day started well with lots of deals on Apple products for U.K. shoppers. Below you can see the best of the bunch including £40 off AirPods, £130 off an Apple Watch Ultra, up to £150 off an iPhone 14 Pro Max, £90 off an iPad Air and £220 off a MacBook Air with M1.

You can also save on Apple keyboards, mice and the Apple Pencil.

Save money on a pair of AirPods…

Save on an Apple Watch:

You can get money off an iPhone 14 Pro or Pro Max:

And there are discounts to be had on the iPad and iPad Air:

There are other MacBook deals including this Prime Day deal on the M1 MacBook Air.

Save on a keyboard for your Mac or iPad, the Magic Mouse, and the Apple Pencil.

It’s not just Apple products that are discounted, you can also save with Adobe and Microsoft:

We have more Prime Day Apple Deals as well as:

