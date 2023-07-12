Here are all the U.K. Amazon Prime deals on Apple products

Amazon Prime Day started well with lots of deals on Apple products for U.K. shoppers. Below you can see the best of the bunch including £40 off AirPods, £130 off an Apple Watch Ultra, up to £150 off an iPhone 14 Pro Max, £90 off an iPad Air and £220 off a MacBook Air with M1.
You can also save on Apple keyboards, mice and the Apple Pencil.
Save money on a pair of AirPods…
- AirPods (3rd gen, wired charging case): £139 (£40 off, RRP £179)
- AirPods (3rd gen, MagSafe charging case): £149 (£40 off, RRP £189)
- AirPods (2nd gen, wired charging case): £99 (£40 off, RRP £139)
- AirPods Pro (2nd gen): £209 (£40 off, RRP £249)
Save on an Apple Watch:
- Apple Watch Series 8 (41mm) GPS: £349 (£70 off)
- Apple Watch Series 8 (45mm) GPS: £379 (£70 off)
- Apple Watch SE (40mm) GPS: £228 (£31 off)
- Apple Watch SE (44mm) GPS: £265 (£33 off)
- Apple Watch Ultra: £779 (£70 off)
You can get money off an iPhone 14 Pro or Pro Max:
- iPhone 14 Pro (128GB): £959 (£140 off)
- iPhone 14 Pro (256GB): £1,015 (£130 off)
- iPhone 14 Pro (512GB): £1,299 (£130 off)
- iPhone 14 Pro (1TB): £1,509.55 (£139.45 off)
- iPhone 14 Pro Max (128GB): £1,049 (£150 off)
- iPhone 14 Pro Max (256GB): £1,110.55 (£199 off)
- iPhone 14 Pro Max (512GB): £1,382.24 (£146.04 off)
- iPhone 14 Pro Max (1TB): £1,600.74 (£148.26 off)
And there are discounts to be had on the iPad and iPad Air:
- iPad 9th gen (64GB, Wi-Fi): £299 (£70 off, RRP £369)
- iPad 9th gen (256GB, Wi-Fi): £474 (£75 off, RRP £549)
- iPad 10th gen (64GB, WiFi): £474.05 (£70 off, RRP £549)
- iPad Air (64GB, WiFi): £579 (£90 off, RRP £669)
- iPad Air (256GB, Wi-Fi): £759 (£90 off, RRP £849)
There are other MacBook deals including this Prime Day deal on the M1 MacBook Air.
- 13-inch MacBook Air, M1 (256GB) £779 (£220 off, MSRP £999)
Save on a keyboard for your Mac or iPad, the Magic Mouse, and the Apple Pencil.
- Apple Magic Keyboard (no-touch ID) for £74.56, usually £99 (£24.44 off).
- Apple Magic Keyboard with Numeric Keypad (no-touch ID) for £97.42, usually £129 (£31.58 off).
- 2021 Magic Mouse in white for £59, usually £79 (£20 off).
- 2021 Magic Mouse in black for £65, usually £99 (£34 off).
- Apple Pencil (2nd gen) for £99, usually £139 (£40 off).
- Apple Pencil (1st gen) for £85, usually £109 (£24 off).
- Magic Keyboard for 11-inch iPad Pro & iPad Air (white) for £259 (£60 off, usually £319).
- Magic Keyboard for 11-inch iPad Pro & iPad Air (black) for £259 (£60 off, usually £319).
- Smart Keyboard for iPad and iPad Air (black) for £129 (£40 off, usually £169).
