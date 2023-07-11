Here are all the U.K. Amazon Prime deals on Apple products

Amazon Prime Day started well with lots of deals on Apple products for U.K. shoppers. Below you can see the best of the bunch including £40 off AirPods, £130 off an Apple Watch Ultra, up to £150 off an iPhone 14 Pro Max, £90 off an iPad Air and £220 off a MacBook Air with M1.

You can also save on Apple keyboards, mice and the Apple Pencil.

Save money on a pair of AirPods…

Save on an Apple Watch:

You can get money off an iPhone 14 Pro or Pro Max:

And there are discounts to be had on the iPad and iPad Air:

There are other MacBook deals including this Prime Day deal on the M1 MacBook Air.

Save on a keyboard for your Mac or iPad, the Magic Mouse, and the Apple Pencil.

It’s not just Apple products that are discounted, you can also save with Adobe and Microsoft:

