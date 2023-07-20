How to watch Lionel Messi’s first match for Inter Miami on Apple TV+

The world’s biggest sports superstar, Lionel Messi, is shifting his football career to the U.S., joining Inter Miami CF of Major League Soccer. His first match for the club will be on Friday, July 21, and you can watch it on Apple TV+ if you sign up for MLS Season Pass.

New subscribers can sign up for the MLS Season Pass for $12.99 per month or $39 for the remainder of the regular season, which runs through October 21. The regular price for a whole, complete season is $12.99 per month or $79 per season with an Apple TV+ subscription or $14.99 per month or $99 per season without a subscription.

If you are a T-Mobile subscriber, you can sign up for a deal that gives a free MLS Season Pass for the remainder of the current season. The deal is s T-Mobile Tuesdays promotion and is available in the U.S., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The match on Friday against Cruz Azul is part of the Leagues Cup, a tournament between clubs from Major League Soccer in the U.S. and Liga MX in Mexico. The MLS regular season will resume on Aug. 20. Inter Miami CF is currently in last place, so Messi has some work to do.

If you can’t get enough of Messi in MLS, you can watch a recording of Messi’s first training with the team. To welcome Messi to the league, Inter Miami held an event called “Bienvenido Messi” on Sunday, July 16. A recording of the Bienvenido Messi event is available on Apple TV+. The MLS section of Apple TV+ has a collection of Messi-related content to tide you over until the match on Friday.

“Bienvenido Messi” is available to watch on Apple TV+ Apple

Messi is considered one of the greatest soccer players of all time, having won a record seven Ballon d’Or awards, given to the top player in the world. He has won several club championships and led Argentina to a World Cup title in 2022.