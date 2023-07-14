How to watch Lionel Messi’s MLS ‘Unveil’ on Apple TV+

The world’s biggest sports superstar, Lionel Messi, is going to be continuing his career in the U.S., joining Inter Miami CF of Major League Soccer. To commemorate the event and welcome Messi to the league, Inter Miami is hosting an event it calls “The Unveil” on Sunday, July 16 at 8 p.m. ET.

According to The Athletic, users who have signed up for the MLS Season Pass on Apple TV+ will be able to watch The Unveil in its entirety. As of this writing, the MLS section of Apple TV+ does not have any information about The Unveil, either on the MLS main screen or the Spotlight on Messi section. Apple did not reply to a request for confirmation.

New subscribers can sign up for the MLS Season Pass for $12.99 per month or $39 for the remainder of the regular season, which runs through October 21. The regular price for a whole, complete season is $12.99 per month or $79 per season with an Apple TV+ subscription or $14.99 per month or $99 per season without a subscription.

The MLS regular season will pause following games on Saturday, July 15 for Leagues Cup play and resume on Aug. 20. Messi is expected to make his MLS debut on July 21 vs. Cruz Azul in The Leagues Cup, which will air on Apple TV+ along with the full slate of Leagues Cup games.

The Athletic also reports that MLS is in negotiations to have parts of The Unveil broadcast live on Fox and Univision television during the halftime of the CONCACAF Gold Cup final between Panama and Mexico.

While Inter Miami’s event announcement does not specifically refer to Messi, it’s widely presumed that Messi is the person the event is named after. The club did state that The Unveil will feature “exciting entertainment, speeches on the pitch, and more.” Messi signed with the club in June after spending two years with Paris Saint-Germain in France.

Messi is considered one of the greatest soccer payers of all time, having won a record seven Ballon d’Or awards, given to the top player in the world. He has won several club championships and led Argentina to a World Cup title in 2022.