Get the M2 Pro Mac mini for $150 off in B&H Photo’s Prime Day blitz

Amazon has a ton of Apple devices on sale during Prime Day, but there’s one you won’t find: the Mac mini. But if you want one, here’s how to get it on sale: B&H Photo is selling the M2 Pro Mac mini with 512GB of storage for $1,149, a savings of $150 and one of the best prices we’ve ever seen. The standard M2 model with 512GB of storage is also on sale for $699, $100 off the MSRP.

The M2 Pro Mac mini has a faster chip, twice as much storage (512GB vs 256GB), and double the RAM (16GB vs 8GB) compared to the $599 Mac mini. It also has two additional Thunderbolt 4 ports for a total of four with support for up to two 6K displays and one 4K one. And it’s all packed into the same incredibly small case that can fit wherever you need it to go.

In our 4-star review, we called the M2 Pro Mac mini “a worthy successor to the aging Intel-based Mac mini” but didn’t love it’s price. But at this price we have no complaints.