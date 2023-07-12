Take the MacBook Pro to the Max and save $1,600 in this crazy clearance sale

Apple silicon has completely changed the game when it comes to the Mac. Shocking speeds have become the norm and last year’s laptops still bring tremendous performance at lower prices. And today’s deal is pretty incredible: B&H Photo is selling a 16-inch MacBook Pro with an M1 Max processor, 64GB of RAM, and 4TB of storage for $3,299, a massive savings of $1,600 and the best price we’ve ever seen for this configuration.

Even though you’re getting an older machine, it’s still an absolute beast. It has Apple’s high-end M1 Max processor with a 10-core CPU and 32-core GPU, the most memory you can get in this machine, 4TB of storage, and 20-plus hours of battery life. And of course, you get a gorgeous 16.2-inch HDR display with ProMotion, the excellent Magic Keyboard, and loads of ports, including three Thunderbolt ports, an SD card reader, HDMI, and MagSafe for fast charging.

Other than the older processor, there are three main upgrades between this laptop and the newer M2 model: WiFi 6E (which only matters if you have a WiFi 6E router), Bluetooth 5.3, and HDMI 2.1 for connecting an 8K display. But when it comes to performance, this machine will still handle everything you throw at it for years and years to come and is more than ready for macOS Sonoma this fall. And with the $1,600 in savings, you can buy yourself a Studio Display to go with it.