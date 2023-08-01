How to use CleanMyMac X to delete old files and speed up your Mac

If your Mac is a few years old then you may well find that it’s not as quick on its feet as it used to be—it may take a long time to start up properly or to open and launch apps, or you may find that you’re getting warnings about running out of disk space when you try to install new apps and software. It’s relatively rare for your Mac’s physical hardware, such as its internal hard-drive or solid-state drive, to physically malfunction, but you may sometimes find that your drive is simply stuffed to the gills with old apps and files that are clogging up your system and slowing everything down.

Storage Settings

Apple does provide some help for these problems, and macOS includes a number of built-in options that can help if you need to reclaim some of your Mac’s storage. In macOS Ventura, you can go to the Apple Menu to open the System Settings app, select General and then Storage. For older versions of macOS, you can click the Apple Menu, select About This Mac, and then Storage.

The Storage settings panel gives you a breakdown of how much storage your Mac has, how much has been used, and even the amount of space taken up by different types of files. You can see how large your Documents folder is, how much space is taken up by your photos, music, and video files, as well as Mail messages and other types of files. I was surprised to find that my MacBook had a whopping 30GB of files sitting in the Trash, so I could grab back a significant amount of space just by remembering to empty that more often. Fortunately, the Storage Settings panel does include a number of options for managing your Mac’s storage, including an option to empty the Trash automatically once a month.

There’s also an Optimize Storage option that deletes films and TV shows that you’ve already watched, and you can also save space by moving a lot of your files off your Mac up into iCloud Drive—although Apple’s recent decision to bump up the prices of its iCloud storage plans in the U.K. and other countries seems like a rather cynical move.

What could go wrong?

The Storage Settings options don’t provide much help for other types of files, though, leaving it up to you to clean up the rest of your Mac’s storage yourself. It’s not difficult to delete old files and documents that you don’t need anymore, although sometimes the hard part is simply remembering where you left them in the first place. It’s also easy to delete old apps, simply by dragging them from the Applications folder into the Trash. However, most apps also leave bits of data and other files floating around on your Mac’s drive as well, and these can still take up a lot of space even after you’ve deleted the main application itself.

There’s also one other set of files that take up a considerable amount of space that Apple doesn’t want you to touch at all. That, of course, is macOS itself. The operating system lives in the System folder on your Mac’s hard drive, but it can also create lots of data files during daily use that can be found in various other locations on your Mac.

Looking at the Storage Settings panel on my MacBook Pro tells me that OS only takes up about 10GB of storage – but there are another 20GB of System Data files also stored on my Mac as well. I could probably save several gigabytes of storage space by deleting some of these system data files, but Apple doesn’t encourage you to do this at all, as there is a real possibility that you could accidentally delete something important and possibly even stop your Mac from working properly at all.

What does CleanMyMac X do?

This is where a tool such as CleanMy Mac X can come in handy. CleanMy Mac X was developed by MacPaw specifically to clear out old System files, unused apps, and documents that might be slowing your Mac down. It also includes additional tools to remove malware and fine-tune your Mac’s performance. You can buy CleanMyMac X directly from the MacPaw website, but if you’re wary about trusting a third-party app, there’s a version of the app also available from the Mac App Store as well. You can pay for an annual subscription that costs $34.95/£29.99 and includes any new updates, or simply pay a one-off fee of $89.95/£89.99 although you may need to pay an upgrade fee for any major updates in the future.

It’s worth pointing out, though, that the version sold on the MacPaw website has a couple of extra features that aren’t available when you buy it from the Apple Store. The company also offers a 7-day trial version as well, so you can try it before deciding if you want to buy it.

CleanMyMac X is one of our favorite Mac cleaner apps that we’re reviewed and compared in our roundup of the best Mac cleaner apps.

How to use CleanMyMac X