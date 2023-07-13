Amazon forgot to discount the iPad Pro for Prime Day so there’s a massive sale today

Prime Day has come and gone, and we hope you were able to get the Apple products you wanted for a great price. But you were disappointed if you were shopping for an iPad Pro. Amazon barely discounted its flagship tablet, with meager savings on just a handful of models. Apparently, Amazon forgot to press the sale button because all models and configurations of the iPad Pro are on sale today for up to $150 off, with many at all-time lows:

Foundry

The 12.9-inch iPad Pro has a stunning XDR display while the 11-inch iPad Pro has a standard Liquid Retina display along with several features that aren’t available in other iPads, including an M2 processor, Face ID, a dual camera with LiDAR scanning, Wi-Fi 6E, and a Thunderbolt port for high-speed charging and data transfers. And you can also save $40 on the Apple Pencil 2 for writing, drawing, and navigation with the Apple Pencil Hover feature and get $50 off the Magic Keyboard case too.

And with rumors saying the M3 model won’t arrive until sometime next year, you won’t have to worry about missing out on a newer model. So grab it before the price goes back up.