Chrome users can finally access iCloud passwords in macOS Sonoma

Safari is a great browser but for various reasons, a lot of people use Google Chrome instead–but the major compromise to make is that you can’t get iCloud features such as password access. That’s going to change, however, in macOS Sonoma–the next version of macOS will allow Chrome and other Chromium-based browsers to access iCloud passwords.

As highlighted by Apple’s Ricky Mondello, the iCloud Passwords Chrome extension will allow Chrome users in Sonoma to access Apple’s password manager. Mondello states that the functionality is working now, even though the product description on the Chrome Web Store does not point this out, nor does it state that the extension can be used on a Mac (it says it’s “for Windows users.”) Mondello explains that users can “AutoFill passwords and one-time codes, save new passwords, and right-click QR codes to set up code generators.” He also says the feature is “coming soon” to Microsoft’s Edge browser.

The extension does not work with passkeys, but Sonoma and iOS 17 do support save and sign-in with passkeys. It’s up to developers to support this in their software.

Apple on Wednesday released the public beta of macOS Sonoma, which will be officially released to the general public in the fall. Our macOS Sonoma Superguide has all the information you need about Apple’s next Mac operating system.