Save money with giffgaff’s new mobile contracts

Save money with giffgaff’s flexible mobile contracts

The cost of living is going up, and money is tight for most of us. Which makes it more important than ever that you find a good price on your smartphone contract.

giffgaff is a great choice for the bargain hunter for a variety of reasons. For one thing, the company has fixed its UK prices until the end of 2023*, which makes a refreshing change as prices rise in other areas.

Your circumstances may change, and a flexible mobile contract helps you to adapt. giffgaff offers a range of flexible deals that will suit every budget. The company will let you switch to whichever plan is best for your needs with just a few clicks*.

Finally, giffgaff helps to recommend the most economical deal for you. Before you even sign up for a contract, the company’s data calculator will work out which plan will give you the right amount of data. And once you’re on board, the giffgaff supercomputer continually analyses your usage and sends you an email if switching plan could save you money.

Unmissable giffgaff deals!

No matter what you’re looking for, giffgaff has a flexible mobile contract to suit you. The firm’s attractive deals cover a range of budgets. Note that these are 18-month contracts, so you don’t need to commit yourself for as long as with most companies.

• For just £8 a month: You get a solid 6GB of data, unlimited calls and texts in the UK, EU roaming up to 5GB and 5G at no extra cost. Click here for more details.*

• For just £10 a month: You get a brilliant 25GB of data, unlimited calls and texts in the UK, EU roaming up to 5GB and 5G at no extra cost, and giffgaff’s Reserve Tank feature adding an extra 1GB if your data runs out. Click here for more details.*

• For just £15 a month: You get a superb 40GB of data, unlimited calls and texts in the UK, EU roaming up to 5GB and 5G at no extra cost, and giffgaff’s Reserve Tank feature adding an extra 1GB if your data runs out. Click here for more details.*

• For just £20 a month: You get an astonishing 120GB of data, unlimited calls and texts in the UK, EU roaming up to 5GB and 5G at no extra cost, and giffgaff’s Reserve Tank feature adding an extra 1GB if your data runs out. Click here for more details.*

• For just £25 a month: You get Always On data, which means 120GB of data at full speed and unlimited data at a reduced speed. Plus unlimited calls and texts in the UK, EU roaming up to 5GB and 5G at no extra cost. Click here for more details.*

• For just £35 a month: You get unlimited data at full speed, unlimited calls and texts in the UK, EU roaming up to 5GB and 5G at no extra cost. Click here for more details.*

* Contracts are an 18-month commitment. You can activate your first plan using a voucher or a card but a payment method must be saved and set to auto-renew monthly for future plan payments. Speed restrictions apply to Always On data. After 120GB of data you’ll experience a reduced data speed of 384kbps from 8am to midnight GMT. You may notice that activities which require high amounts of data, like HD video streaming, will be slower. Any changes to plans must be made prior to the date when your plan renews that month. For all plans with over 5GB UK data, data roaming in EU and selected destinations is capped at 5GB. You’ll be charged 10p/MB once 5GB is used. Reserve Tank is added automatically from your third purchase. 5G available in selected areas. 5G device, sim and tariff required to access 5G. Fair usage policy, speed and data roaming restrictions and terms and conditions apply.