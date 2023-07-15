This tiny cube features 8 different mobile accessories — and it’s just $44 this week

Have an iPhone? Then you probably keep a charger and a USB cable close by just in case. But then you might also need a power bank too, not to mention a flash drive and a few other odds and ends. Tired of toting all that bulky stuff around? Then do yourself a favor and check out the WonderCube Pro.

The WonderCube Pro is an all-in-one mobile keyring that packs eight different accessories into one teeny tiny unit. Its footprint is so small, in fact, that it measures only about 1” along every dimension so you can easily keep it with your keys or attached to the zipper on your bag.

And since it features most common accessories — like an iOS and Android compatible charger, a USB cable, a flash drive, an emergency power bank, plus more — you won’t have to carry anything else. That makes it an ideal purchase for anyone that relies on their mobile device. And since it’s on sale, it’s easy to afford so you’ll have more money to spend on other things, such as a lifetime of mobile data.

Get a WonderCube Pro on sale this week for the best price anywhere on the web, just $43.99.

WonderCube Pro: All-In-One Mobile Keyring – $43.99

