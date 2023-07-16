Prime Day may be over, but you can still save $369 on this Microsoft bundle

To get the most out of a newer PC, you need to make sure it has the latest OS installed. That’s what makes the All-in-One Microsoft Office Pro 2021 and Windows 11 Pro Bundle such a great offer. And particularly so during Deal Days since you can save $369 off the regular price.

Deal Days is our own version of Amazon’s popular Prime Day. Only our promotion started earlier and runs longer, so there are way more opportunities to save. And since Deal Days has been extended through 11:59 pm on July 17, there’s still time to save by purchasing right now.

As the name suggests, this bundle features two very popular Microsoft products that are rarely sold together — Windows 11 Pro and Office Pro 2021 lifetime license. Neither requires an introduction but, rest assured, if you want your PC to be relevant for years to come, then this is a bundle you should definitely get.

More savings: Get access to over 240 Mac apps with a Setapp subscription, now just $85.

Pick up the All-in-One Microsoft Office Pro 2021 and Windows 11 Pro Bundle during Deal Days for just $49.99, no coupon codes required.

The All-in-One Microsoft Office Pro 2021 for Windows: Lifetime License + Windows 11 Pro Bundle – $49.99

See Deal

Prices subject to change.