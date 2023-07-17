The $1,599 ViewFinity S9 takes on Apple’s Studio Display with ‘free’ high-end options

From the specs list and price to the minimalist metal design, Samsung’s ViewFinity S9 seems aimed directly at the Apple Studio Display.

Like the Studio Display, it’s a 27-inch 5K monitor with built-in speakers, a 99 percent DCI-P3 color gamut, a 60Hz maximum refresh rate, and 600 nits of brightness. Like the Studio Display, it’s got a Thunderbolt 4 port with pass-through power delivery to charge your laptop (up to 90 watts) and three USB-C ports. Rather than Apple’s built-in 12MP ultra-wide webcam, the ViewFinity S9 includes a snap-on slim-fit 4K webcam.

It’ll even cost the same when it goes on sale in the U.S. in August at a price of $1,599.

Where Samsung hopes to differentiate the S9 is by offering better value for that price. Samsung’s monitor includes a height-adjustable stand and standard VESA mounting, while Apple charges $400 more for its height-adjustable stand and only offers the Studio Display with either VESA mounting or a stand (not both). Samsung’s display also has a matte finish, while Apple’s is glossy unless you pay an extra $300 for the nano-textured glass option.

And of course, the Samsung display is made for Windows PCs as well with a mini DisplayPort connector on board.

Perhaps most interesting is that the ViewFinity S9 includes a remote and Samsung’s smart TV apps, so you can use it to watch streaming services or use streaming gaming services like GeForce Now or Xbox Game Pass streaming without hooking it up to a TV. We’ve often remarked on how the Studio Display’s hardware is more than enough to make it a full Apple TV, but it lacks any network connectivity.

Of course, specs are one thing and quality is another, and we don’t yet know how good this 5K display actually looks in use. But the self-calibration feature is quite intriguing–you can use Samsung’s SmartThings app with your phone to calibrate the screen in either Basic or Advanced mode. And since Samsung already supplies many of Apple’s displays, it’s definitely a solid option for anyone looking to buy a Studio Display.