Macworld Podcast: Apple’s fall announcements could be big

Rumors are starting to pick up about Apple’s fall product releases, and it could be a full slate. We talk about what we could see with the new iPhone, Apple Watch, and Macs, in this episode of the Macworld Podcast.
This is episode 849 with Jason Cross, Michael Simon, and Roman Loyola.
Click on the links below to learn more about what was discussed on the show.
- iPhone 15 latest: All the rumors about the next-gen iPhone
- A new Apple Watch Ultra is very very likely to arrive this year
- Apple is reportedly preparing to launch its next-gen M3 Macs later this year
