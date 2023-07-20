Home / iPhone
Macworld Podcast

Macworld Podcast: Apple’s fall announcements could be big

Listen to the Macworld Podcast episode 849.
Macworld Podcast
By Roman Loyola, Jason Cross and Michael Simon, Macworld JUL 20, 2023 1:00 am PDT
Apple Store iPhone
Image: Apple

Rumors are starting to pick up about Apple’s fall product releases, and it could be a full slate. We talk about what we could see with the new iPhone, Apple Watch, and Macs, in this episode of the Macworld Podcast.

This is episode 849 with Jason Cross, Michael Simon, and Roman Loyola.

Listen to episode 849 on Apple Podcasts

Listen to episode 849 on Spotify

Get info

Click on the links below to learn more about what was discussed on the show. 

Subscribe to the Macworld Podcast

You can subscribe to the Macworld Podcast—or leave us a review!—right here in the Podcasts app. The Macworld Podcast is also available on Spotify. Or you can point your favorite podcast-savvy RSS reader at: https://feeds.megaphone.fm/macworld

To find previous episodes, visit Macworld’s podcast page or our home on MegaPhone.

Listen on Apple Podcasts