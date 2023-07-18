Grab this iPad Air with an Apple Pencil 2 and save $140 right now

It’s been more than 16 months since Apple introduced the fifth-gen iPad Air and the latest rumors say it could be another six months before a refreshed model arrives. But you can get a great deal today: Amazon is selling the 64GB iPad Air for $499 ($100 off after automatic discount at checkout) and the 2nd-gen Apple Pencil for $89 ($40 off), a total savings of $140 and matching the lowest price we’ve ever seen.

The iPad Air has a gorgeous design with a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display and a gorgeous aluminum design. It has an M1 processor, 12MP front camera with Center Stage, Wi-FI 6, and USB-C. The Apple Pencil 2 magnetically attaches to the side of the iPad when charging and is a fantastic input device for can be used for navigation, writing, and of course, drawing.

In our 4.5-star review, we praised the iPad Air as the “best iPad” and our opinion hasn’t changed over a year later. And when you couple it with an Apple Pencil 2 for $140 off, you’ll get it at the best price too.