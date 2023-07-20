Save $1,900 as the ultimate 16-inch MacBook Pro crashes to its lowest price ever

The new M2 Max MacBook Pro is the fastest laptop Apple has ever made, but the previous model is still a tremendous performer, especially when it’s nearly $2,000 off: B&H Photo is selling a 16-inch MacBook Pro with an M1 Max processor, 64GB of RAM, and 4TB of storage for $2,999, a ridiculous savings of $1,900 and the best price we’ve ever seen for this configuration. This deal ends at 11:59am ET so if you want one, act fast.

The M1 Max processor may be over a year old, but it’s still a monster, with a 10-core CPU and 32-core GPU and insane performance. Add in maxed-out memory (64GB) and storage (4TB), and you’ve got a true Mac Pro on the road, with 20-plus hours of battery life, and thin and light design, and a stunning 16.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion, True Tone, Wide color P3, and 1,600 nits of peak brightness. And it’s got tons of expansion too, including three Thunderbolt ports, an SD card reader, HDMI, and MagSafe for fast charging.

Other than the chip, there are only a couple of differences between this laptop and the newer M2 model: It has Wi-Fi 6 instead of Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.0 instead of Bluetooth 5.3, and HDMI 2.1 instead of 2.0. But none of them are worth $1,900 and when it comes to performance, this machine is just as capable as a $5,000 M2 Max model. So go grab one before the price shoots back up.