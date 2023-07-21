Improve your gardening and plant care skills with Plantum, now just $15

Unless you’re a botanist by trade, you probably wing it when you tend to your plants. And that’s okay. But if you want to take your skills in the garden up a notch, then you should probably have a tool like Plantum. And since it’s on sale right now for a limited time, there’s no good reason not to.

Plantum is an AI-assisted app that identifies over 14,000 plant species and maintains a database of best care practices for each. Just take a picture of a plant and the app will tell you what it is, its health status, and what you can do to improve it. If you have a green thumb, then it’s an absolute must-have.

All you need is a compatible iOS device to get started. With over 20 million downloads and a 4.6 out of 5-star rating on the App Store, chances are very good you’ll like what Plantum offers. And the fact that it’s on sale for the lowest price on the web is just icing on the cake.

Get a lifetime subscription to the Plantum Premium Plan this week only for just $14.97.

Plantum – AI Plant Identifier Premium Plan: Lifetime Subscription – $14.97

See Deal

Prices subject to change.