Apple’s entire Mac lineup might finally run the same chip by 2024

With the launch of the Mac Pro and M2 Ultra chip at WWDC in June, all eyes are now on the next phase of Apple silicon and the highly anticipated M3 processor. And according to a new report, every Mac in Apple’s lineup will be getting in on the action.

In his latest Power On newsletter, Mark Gurman reports that an M3 Mac mini is “a sure thing,” as is a new MacBook Pro with M3 Pro and M3 Max processors. The Mac mini has previously gone years between updates, so it’s notable that Apple plans to refresh it so soon after the release of the M2 model.

Gurman previously reported that Apple is planning to launch the M3 chip alongside three new Macs: the 13-inch MacBook Air, the 13-inch MacBook Pro, and the 24-inch iMac. We can also expect to see an M3 version of the 15-inch Air, if not at the same time then within a few months of the announcement.

As far as Apple’s high-end Macs, the Mac Studio and Mac Pro, Gurman previously reported that Apple was working on a Mac Studio with M3 Max and Ultra processors. Since the Mac Pro uses the same chip—and was introduced at the same time the Mac Studio got its M2 Ultra update—it would make sense that the two computers would have similar upgrade cadences.

That likely means that by 2024, every Apple computer will be on the same processor generation for the first time. With the M1, Apple left out the Intel Mac mini and Mac Pro, and the iMac missed out on an M2. But with the Apple silicon transition complete, it appears that Apple is ready to shift the entire Mac lineup to a more traditional release schedule, starting the family of M3 processors.

We expect the M3 chip to deliver significant performance increases over the M2, with the potential to set Apple silicon on a new course with the introduction of the new 3nm process. And with the expectation that every Mac Apple makes will have a version of the M3 at the same time, we’re excited to see what Apple’s next-gen chip will bring.

