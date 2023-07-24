You’ll soon be able to ship your Apple Store impulse buys right to your home

When you’re shopping at an Apple Store, the experience is extremely smooth: There are no checkout lines, no high-pressure sales tactics, and you can try everything out before you buy. But if something’s not in stock, it gets a little trickier—employees send you to Apple.com to complete the purchase as if you were sitting in your living room.

According to Mark Gurman that’s about to change. In the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, Gurman reports that Apple will soon be offering home shipping through the Apple Store EasyPay checkout.

Shipping will likely be free for most items like the Apple online store. Apple offers free next-day delivery for in-stock iPhones, Macs, iPads, Apple Watches, and Apple TVs and offers free two-day delivery on most other products. It also offers same-day delivery for $9 if there is an Apple Store nearby.

It’s not clear whether the new system means Apple Stores will have less stock on hand or if it’s simply a way to make the shopping experience smoother. Gurman says the new system is expected to roll out next month just in time for the fall slate of new products.