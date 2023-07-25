Apple wants to make a fully bezel-less iPhone display

The latest rumors say the iPhone 15 Pro line will have the thinnest bezels ever on an iPhone, but that’s not enough for Apple. According to a new report from The Elec, Apple has asked its primary OLED display suppliers–Samsung and LG–to develop fully bezel-less OLED displays for the iPhone.

Apple wants to achieve this with a flat display to maintain the iPhone’s signature shape, unlike the “curved-edge” design used in competing phones by Samsung and others. Those designs feature a screen that curves along the edge to trick the eye into thinking there aren’t any bezels. This report makes it sound like a future bezel-less iPhone will truly have no borders.

Making a flat OLED display with no bezel at all means putting all the controlling electronics beneath the display, but apparently doing so does not leave enough space for the iPhone’s wireless antennas without causing interference. Apple is also working with its partners to solve the “under panel camera” issue (current cameras under displays are not of sufficient quality for Apple’s standards) in order to provide a fully seamless, bezel-less iPhone display.

The iPhone 15 Pro will reportedly have the thinnest bezels ever for a smartphone, but they’ll definitely be visible—and likely will be for years. A fully bezel-free iPhone is likely years away, as the technology requested by Apple will almost certainly not be ready in time for next year’s iPhone 16. But after years of rumors, it seems as thought the dream of a bezel-less iPhone is no longer far-fetched.