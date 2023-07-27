Macworld Podcast: Your hot takes on big iMacs, iOS 17 features, Apple GPT, and more

On this episode of the Macworld Podcast, it’s all about your hot takes! You have thoughts on the latest happenings in the world of Apple! Let’s hear what you have to say!

This is episode 850 with Jason Cross, Michael Simon, and Roman Loyola.

Listen to episode 850 on Apple Podcasts

Listen to episode 850 on Spotify

This episode is all about Macworld reader and listener hot takes. You have thoughts and we’re going to share and respond to what you wrote. All of the comments mentioned in the show can are listed below.

To beta or not to beta

As most of you all know, Apple releases betas or its operating systems, and Apple has a public beta program that users can join if they want to try out the new software. Jason Snell recently wrote a column encouraging users to install the betas on their iPhone, iPads, and Macs, reasoning that you can help Apple make better software. However, not everyone agrees with him.

Have you all fully lost your minds? — Jordan (@tlg_jordan) July 21, 2023

A bigger iMac

Bloomberg reported that Apple is working on an iMac with a screen that’s over 32 inches. Apparently, that’s something a lot of our readers want.

I desperately wanted a 30” iMac but Apple refused to ship one, so like many I went with a Mac Studio + Studio Display instead. I’m happy with them both, but I really wanted something a bit bigger than a 27” display. — Jason Dunn 🇺🇦 (@jasondunn) June 26, 2023

Apple is never first with features

One of the new features in the upcoming iOS 17 is NameDrop, which allows iPhone users to quickly exchange contact info using near-field communications. The thing is, this kind of feature has been on Android phones for a while, and a lot of people really wanted to run with this concept on Facebook.

Apple GPT

Our final story for the show is about a recent report by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman that Apple has been doing its own work in generative AI for some time now. Most people were introduced to generative AI with ChatGPT, and it’s taken off, but people are wondering what Apple plans to do with it.

A friend once quipped that it was Steve Jobs' goal to create the perfect computer, place it in a glass case, and not let anybody ever use it. — designr (@designr_bd) July 20, 2023

You can subscribe to the Macworld Podcast—or leave us a review!—right here in the Podcasts app. The Macworld Podcast is also available on Spotify. Or you can point your favorite podcast-savvy RSS reader at: https://feeds.megaphone.fm/macworld

To find previous episodes, visit Macworld’s podcast page or our home on MegaPhone.