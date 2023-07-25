The 2nd-gen Apple Watch Ultra reportedly won’t be as heavy as the current model

When the Apple Watch Ultra arrived last year, it wasn’t just the largest watch Apple ever made, it was also the heaviest. Now a new rumor claims that the second-gen model will drop some weight when it launches this fall.

According to Weibo user Instant Digital, who previously predicted the new yellow iPhone color in March, says the second-generation Apple Watch Ultra, which is expected to launch in September, will have “weight loss” compared to the current model. While they don’t offer specifics, it’s likely to mean the Apple Watch Ultra is under 60 grams.

Despite its titanium frame, the Apple Watch Ultra weighs more than any other Apple Watch, even the stainless steel models. It’s the heaviest Apple Watch since the 42mm solid-gold models, which tipped the scales at nearly 70 grams. Here’s how the current lineup stacks up:

Apple Watch Series 8 (41mm, aluminum): 31.9 grams

31.9 grams Apple Watch Series 8 (45mm, aluminum): 38.8 grams

38.8 grams Apple Watch Series 8 (41mm, stainless steel): 42.3 grams

42.3 grams Apple Watch Series 8 (45mm, stainless steel): 51.5 grams

51.5 grams Apple Watch Ultra: 61.3 grams

With 36 hours of battery life, the Apple Watch Ultra is made to be worn for longer periods of time than the Series 8, which only has 18 hours of battery life. So even a few grams of reduced weight could make a huge difference in comfort.

The second-gen Apple Watch Ultra is now expected to launch in September after rumors initially suggested it would have a two-year update cycle. Rumors about the new model have been somewhat light, but it will likely have a new S9 chip and could use 3D-printed parts for some case components.

For more information read everything we know about the 2023 Apple Watches.