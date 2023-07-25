Get ready for iOS 17 with a pair of AirPods Pro 2 for just $199 today

Even at their full $249 MSRP, Apple’s AirPods are among the best earbuds you can buy and once iOS 17 arrives, they’re only going to get better. And today you can get them for a lot less: Amazon is selling the 2nd-gen AirPods Pro for $199, a savings of $50, and matching the best price we’ve ever seen.

The 2nd-gen AirPods Pro have the same overall design as the original model, but have lots of upgrades inside. The new model has longer battery life (6 hours vs 4.5 hours), improved audio quality, and several new features, including Adaptive Transparency mode and 2X better noise cancellation compared to the original model. They also come with an updated charging case that has a speaker and a lanyard loop.

When iOS 17 arrives this fall, you’ll also get Adaptive Audio that blends Transparency and Active Noise Cancellation to dynamically adjust the music you’re listening to with the environment around you to create a fluid listening experience. Plus you’ll get faster automatic switching and new mute controls, all for free.

So go grab a pair now and you’ll love them even more in September.