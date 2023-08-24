iPhone 16 superguide: Everything we know about the 2024 iPhones

The iPhone 15 lineup isn’t expected to be officially unveiled until September, but that hasn’t stopped those with connections in supply chains and within Apple from gleaning a few details about the iPhone 16.

Naturally, any rumors or leaks you see this early are going to be fluid at best–even if they are accurate now, plans can and do change and there’s still plenty of time to do so before the iPhone 16 enters production.

With all that said, here’s what the most prolific leakers and tipsters say we can expect about the iPhones coming in the fall of 2024.

The iPhone lineup is always announced at an event in September and usually ships a week or two later. There have been times when a particular model or variant will ship in October because of supply chain shortages, however.

The typical day for the iPhone and Apple Watch event is the second Tuesday in September, which this year is September 12. So we can expect the iPhone 16 line to be announced on Tuesday, September 10, 2024, with preorders starting likely on Friday, September 13, and at least some models shipping on September 20.

iPhone 16 price

For reference, the most recent iPhone lineup (iPhone 14) is priced as follows:

iPhone 14: $799/£849

$799/£849 iPhone 14 Plus: $899/£949

$899/£949 iPhone 14 Pro: $999/£1,099

$999/£1,099 iPhone 14 Pro Max: $1,099/£1,199

There are some rumors that the iPhone 15 Pro Max (which may be called iPhone 15 Ultra) is going to cost more than the current top-end iPhone, and some say this price hike will extend to the smaller iPhone 15 Pro as well. If that happens, we assume the pricing for the iPhone 16 will also be higher.

There’s no new information about the pricing of the iPhone 16 line, so it makes the most sense to assume it will cost the same as the iPhone 15 line, at least until we hear otherwise. That means the standard size iPhone 16 for $799 and the larger Plus model for $899, while the iPhone 16 Pro may cost $1,099 and the iPhone 16 Pro Max might go for $1,199.

The iPhone 16 may have a smaller Dynamic Island. Artur Tomala / Foundry

iPhone 16 design

There are few details about the iPhone 16 lineup so far, except that it should look, well, like an iPhone. The entire iPhone 15 line is expected to have the Dynamic Island, so expect that pill-shaped cutout on the iPhone 16 models as well. Some rumors say Apple has found a way to put some of the Face ID sensors under the display, so the iPhone 16 Pro models could have an even smaller camera cutout than the standard models.

Ming-Chi Kuo and Ross Young both report that the display size on the Pro models will be getting bigger–about 0.2 inches measured diagonally–with a slightly taller aspect ratio. That means the iPhone 16 Pro will have a 6.27-inch display and the Pro Max a 6.86-inch display (up from 6.12 and 6.69 inches). The larger size is reportedly necessary to accommodate more sophisticated camera hardware but will also add a bit of screen real estate.

Speaking of the camera, you should also expect to see a larger camera array on the iPhone 16 Pro models due to the inclusion of a periscope super-zoom telephoto lens and other new camera tech.

The iPhone 15 Pro models were said to introduce new solid-state buttons, but more recent rumors suggest they simply won’t be ready in time and will appear on the iPhone 16 Pro instead. Regardless, all iPhone 15 Pro models are expected to feature an Action button in place of the mute switch, which should expand to the entire iPhone 16 lineup in 2024.

The iPhone 16 could have an even bigger camera array. Thai Nguyen/Unsplash

iPhone 16 specs and features

With each new iPhone comes a new A-series processor, and you can bet the trend will continue next year. The iPhone 16 Pro will therefore likely feature the A18 processor, while the non-Pro iPhone 16 models will use the A17 (debuting this fall in the iPhone 15 Pro). It is far too early to speculate about next year’s chip’s features and performance.

A report on 9to5Mac infers from part of an unrelated supplier report by Ming-Chi Kuo that Apple will be using Sony’s new stacked CMOS image sensor technology in the iPhone 16 Pro models next year, which should mean sensors with greatly increased low-light sensitivity.

Apple has been hard at work on its own wireless chips for years, and even Qualcomm’s CEO expects Apple to use its own 5G modems starting in 2024. Obviously, this is contingent on continued successful development and testing, which has been a challenge for Apple and every other company trying to make top-tier 5G technology.

In addition, you can expect Wi-Fi 7 in the iPhone by the fall of 2024. Wi-Fi 6E is only arriving this year, so it’s possible Apple uses it for another year, but there are already a dozen Android phones with Wi-Fi 7 and it would be unusual for Apple to be two years behind if it had to wait until the iPhone 17 in 2025.

Naturally, the iPhone 16 line will feature USB-C instead of Lightning for charging and wired connectivity. That change is actually coming with the iPhone 15 line and once made, Apple won’t backtrack. Prior rumors about Apple attempting to make a completely port-free iPhone seem to have fizzled out.