Get your back-to-school shopping done early with this $750 MacBook Air deal

Don’t look now, but the new school year is just around the corner. And since you probably want a shiny new laptop, we’ve got a great deal for you: Amazon is selling the M1 MacBook Air for $750, a massive savings of $249 and matching the best price we’ve ever seen.

This MacBook Air is from 2020 and has an M1 processor with seven GPU cores, but it’s still an incredible performer for everything a hard-working student throws at it. You’ll get a gorgeous design built around a stunning 13.2-inch retina display and Magic Keyboard, a pair of Thunderbolt ports, 256GB of storage, and tremendous battery life. And with Apple silicon on board, it’s more than ready for macOS Sonoma in the fall.

So if you’ve been stressing about the start of school, grab this incredible deal and check off one of the biggest items on your list.