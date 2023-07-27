You might be paying a lot more for the iPhone 15 Pro Max

When it comes to the iPhone, the Pro and Pro Max models cost a premium over their non-pro counterparts. According to an analyst report, that premium could become more expensive this year.

MacRumors reports that Barclays analyst Tim Long released a research note saying that the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro could be $1,099, which is a $100 increase over the current iPhone 14 Pro. However, the iPhone 15 Pro Max could be even higher—possibly starting at $1,299, which would increase the price by $200 over the iPhone 14 Pro Max. Long states that the starting prices for the iPhone 15 ($799) and iPhone 15 Plus ($899) would not change.

Long’s note follows a report by Bloomberg on Monday that said that Apple is thinking about raising the iPhone Pro and Pro Max prices, but Bloomberg did not state pricing specifics. Also, neither report provided any insight into the pricing in other countries such as the U.K. In the U.K., Apple raised the prices of the iPhone 14 last year due to exchange rates and inflation.

Even if you are willing to pay higher prices, it may be more difficult to find a store with the iPhone 15 Pro in stock. Last week, a Bank of America analyst said in an investor’s note that production is behind schedule, which could result in the phone not shipping until sometime in the fourth quarter–October or later. The Information reported that LG Electronics is having issues with producing the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max displays for Apple. Other reports have said that TSMC, the chip manufacturer for Apple, has had technical delays in producing the 3nm A17 Bionic chip for the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max.

Apple traditionally has an event in September to reveal the new iPhone models. As for the actual ship dates, four of the five past iPhone releases occurred in late September. In 2020, the COVID pandemic caused production and supply delays that split the iPhone 12 releases between October and November.

While we wait, check out our guide to the iPhone 15 for everything you need to know about Apple’s next iPhone, including the latest rumors, possible specs, and more as we learn about it.