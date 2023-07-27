Grab a 4-pack of AirTags for just $85 in rare sale

AirTags are a great way to keep tabs on things you own—keys, wallets, suitcases—that aren’t made by Apple. And today you can them for a great price: Amazon is selling a four-pack of AirTags for $85, a savings of $15 (or $31 if you buy four individually), and one of the best prices we’ve ever seen.

AirTags are small circular Bluetooth trackers that add Find My support to non-Apple products. They connect to the Find My app just like an iPhone, Mac, or other Apple device, and alert you when something is left behind. You can also use the Find My network to find lost items. They’re small enough to pop into a pocket or a small bag, but you’ll need a case with a keyring if you want to attach one to a set of keys or a zipper.

We rarely see AirTags go on sale for this low, so if you need some, go grab this pack before the price goes back up.