How to create a new profile in Safari 17

Safari has become the ultimate resource for almost anything you do, whether it’s for work or for a personal project. You can end up with an immense number of websites and resources, so many that organizing them all is a job in itself. That’s why Apple created Safari Profiles in version 17, which I can run on macOS Monterey, Ventura, and the upcoming Sonoma.

You can create separate profiles such as Work and Personal, or profiles based on hobbies, projects, or tasks, such as Bills, School, or Backpacking. Each profile tracks its own cookies, extensions, favorites, history, and Tab Groups. Using different profiles, you can log into the same site but with different accounts. Profiles can be added to a Focus filter, and even sync between the Mac, iPhone, and iPad.

Here’s how to make a profile in Safari. Check out our macOS Sonoma superguide for more information about Apple’s latest Mac operating system.

How to create a profile in Safari