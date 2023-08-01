Here’s everything coming from Apple in August 2023

Apple doesn’t often release new hardware or accessories in August. A few years ago we got the last update to the Intel-based 27-inch iMac in August, but that was an odd exception to the rule. September is when the company releases new iPhones and Apple Watches, along with major operating system updates for all its products. The company is too busy building up to that big September to push out new stuff in August. If it’s not ready for WWDC in June, it’s coming in the fall.

While we don’t expect any new hardware in August, the software side starts to get interesting as the beta releases of the next big operating systems start to become more complete and polished. And of course, the Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade releases never stop.

Here’s everything we expect from Apple in August 2023.

New hardware releases

It’s going to be a big month—the whole iPhone 15 lineup, Apple Watch Series 9, maybe even a new iPad mini or USB-C AirPods!

Oh wait, that’s in September. In August, we don’t expect any new hardware at all. It’s not inconceivable that something new arrives this month—in 2020, an update to the 27-inch iMac arrived on August 27—but the best information available now suggests there’s nothing on the way until the iPhone event in the second week of September.

But as always, September’s going to be big, so there’s a lot o look forward to. And to get things started, invitations for the iPhone 15 event might go out at the end of August, depending on how early in September the event is.

Near the end of July, Apple released iOS 16.6 with a huge list of security updates but no new features. We didn’t get an iOS 16.7 beta in July, so that might have been the last release for iOS 16 other than Rapid Security Response updates and other security releases.

Instead, all efforts are behind the release of iOS 17 in the fall, along with iPadOS 17, tvOS 17, a HomePod update, watchOS 10, and macOS Sonoma. Public Betas are out now and will be updated a couple of times throughout the month of August, with Developer Beta releases perhaps a little more frequent.

iOS 17 Beta: The first iOS 17 Public Beta was released on July 12, but a second public beta was not released in July. We expect further developer betas (we closed the month on Developer Beta 4) and a couple more Public Beta releases in August, with maybe one more round of beta releases next month before iOS 17 is released in the middle of September. Read more about how to install the iOS 17 beta.

Key features include StandBy, Live voicemail transcription, FaceTime video messages, lots of new Messages features, interactive widgets, improvements to AirDrop, big improvements to Siri and dictation, and lots more.

iPadOS 17 Beta: Most of the new iOS 17 features are coming to iPadOS 17 as well, though notably not StandBy.

macOS Sonoma Beta: The new macOS gets interactive widgets on the desktop (including widgets from your nearby iPhone), new Safari features, videoconferencing features, and Game Mode to improve game performance.

watchOS 10 Beta: The next watchOS update represents a major change to the Apple Watch UI, with redesigned apps, an emphasis on widgets, and a new Smart Stack loaded with relevant bits of info throughout the day.

tvOS 17 Beta: The key feature of tvOS 17 is FaceTime on your big TV screen, using your iPhone (running iOS 17) as the camera and microphone thanks to Continuity Camera.

Services

Apple TV+

Here are the shows, series, and movies we expect to release on Apple TV+ in TK. If you want to know what’s coming later, check our full guide to upcoming Apple TV+ content.

Physical (season 3): The third and final season of this comedy/drama about a housewife who starts a home fitness business in the 80s, and it takes her on a journey of empowerment. August 2

Strange Planet: An animated series based on the web-based comic and graphic novels by Nathan Pyle. The comic features aliens who live lives not unlike our own, but refer to our everyday activities with unusual, sometimes scientific-ish verbiage (like calling a hug “limb enclosure”). August 9

Snoopy Presents: One-of-a-Kind Marcie: This Peanuts special follows Marcie, an introvert who loves her solitude but also enjoys helping her friends. August 18

Invasion (season 2): A sweeping sci-fi drama series that follows an alien invasion through different perspectives around the world. August 23

Wanted: The Escape of Carlos Ghosn: A four-part true crime documentary miniseries inspired by the book Boundless, “Wanted” tells the story of automotive CEO-turned-fugitive Carlos Ghosn. August 25

Apple Arcade

Apple releases new games to Apple Arcade on Fridays, but not every Friday is marked by a new game or significant update. Check our Apple Arcade FAQ for a full list of Apple Arcade games and more details on the service. Some games are released with no forewarning, but you’ll often see several projects listed in the Coming Soon section.

We’ll update this section as soon as the Apple Arcade games for August are listed.