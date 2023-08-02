Macworld Podcast: A deep look at Apple’s A17, M3, and S9 chips

The next wave of Apple releases isn’t your typical product updates. They feature Apple silicon that will set up the features for the iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and Mac for years to come. Here’s what to expect with the future of Apple silicon, in this episode of the Macworld Podcast!

This is episode 851 with Jason Cross, Michael Simon, and Roman Loyola.

Listen to episode 851 on Apple Podcasts

Listen to episode 851 on Spotify

Get info

Click on the links below to get more details on what was discussed on the show.

You can subscribe to the Macworld Podcast—or leave us a review!—right here in the Podcasts app. The Macworld Podcast is also available on Spotify. Or you can point your favorite podcast-savvy RSS reader at: https://feeds.megaphone.fm/macworld

To find previous episodes, visit Macworld’s podcast page or our home on MegaPhone.