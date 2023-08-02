Macworld Podcast: A deep look at Apple’s A17, M3, and S9 chips

The next wave of Apple releases isn’t your typical product updates. They feature Apple silicon that will set up the features for the iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and Mac for years to come. Here’s what to expect with the future of Apple silicon, in this episode of the Macworld Podcast!
This is episode 851 with Jason Cross, Michael Simon, and Roman Loyola.
- How the A17 Bionic chip will take the iPhone 15 Pro to the next level
- With new Macs on the way, here’s what to expect from Apple’s M3 chip
- The Apple Watch Series 9 might bring a serious bump in battery life
