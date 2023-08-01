Here’s how the iPhone 15 Pro will have the skinniest bezels of any phone ever

When the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Mac launch later this year, they’ll look mostly like the iPhone 14 Pro, but with some key differences. The sides will be made of titanium rather than steel, the edges will be slightly curved, and the bezels will make previous iPhones look downright blocky.

According to Mark Gurman’s latest Power On newsletter, the iPhone 15 Pro will take another step toward having “no borders around the display and no cutouts for cameras or sensors” with the thinnest bezels ever at 1.5mm compared to 2.2mm on the iPhone 14, a 32 percent reduction. That would give the iPhone 15 Pro the smallest bezels of any major phone ever.

The bezel of the iPhone 15 Pro has been shrunk to 1.5mm. Thanks to Apple’s LIPO technology, the bezel has become thinner. It was once used for the Apple Watch and will be used for the iPad later. ​​​​

The iPhone will keep this record until Xiaomi 14 is released. pic.twitter.com/oN1AgjNxZO — ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) July 31, 2023

To accomplish this feat, the displays for the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max displays will be made with the same low-injection pressure over-molding (LIPO) technology that was introduced with the Apple Watch Series 7. That tech allowed Apple to mold the display over the sides of the metal to push it closer to the sides and basically eliminate the visible bezels.

Apple is also expected to use the display tech in the next generation of iPads, which have had the same fairly sizable bezels since 2018. Apple is also expected to shift the iPhone’s TrueDepth camera sensors under the display next year and is experimenting with under-display cameras as well.

In addition to the super-skinny bezels, the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max will have a number of enhancements, including a new A17 processor, a better telephoto camera, faster data transfers via a new USB-C port, and titanium sides. Apple is expected to launch the new handsets at an event in September.