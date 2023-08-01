This incredible 12-port Belkin Thunderbolt dock is nearly $100 off right now

Whether you have a MacBook or a Mac mini, you could probably use more ports. Today’s deal gets you a ton of them for a lot less: Amazon is selling the Belkin Thunderbolt 3 Dock Pro w/ Thunderbolt 3 Cable for $209.47, a savings of 30 percent, and the best price we’ve ever seen.

The Belkin Thunderbolt 3 Dock Pro brings 12 ports to your Mac, including a Thunderbolt 3 port, DisplayPort 1.4 with support for an 8K display), five USB-A ports, a USB-C port, Gigabit Ethernet for wired Internet connection, an SD card reader, and audio in/out. It includes a Thunderbolt 3 cable for connecting to your Mac and supports a single 4K external monitor. However, while Intel and M2 Pro/Max/Ultra Macs can use the dock to run dual 4K monitors, M1 and M2 Macs are limited to a single display at 8K (7680 x 4320) resolution at 30Hz, or 4K (3840 x 2160) at 60Hz.

The newer version of the dock that brings Thunderbolt 4 support is very similar and will cost you $150 more. So save a bundle and grab this deal now to turn your Mac into a port powerhouse.