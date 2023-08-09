How to create and customize your Contact Poster in iOS 17

One of iOS 17’s coolest new features is the Contact Poster. It’s a large-screen visual you can customize–similar to your Lock Screen–that displays on other iPhone users’ screens when you call them or when they display your contact information. Apple’s making it easy to share it with others…you can swaps Contact Posters just by holding the top of your iPhone next to someone else’s for a few seconds (Apple calls this feature NameDrop).

But first, you’ll need to get started by making your Contact Poster look just the way you want. Here’s how.