Mark your calendars: The iPhone 15 will arrive on September 12 or 13

Apple’s big iPhone events have historically been held on the second Tuesday of September. It’s not a hard-and-fast rule: Last year it was a little earlier on Wednesday, September 7. If the latest rumors are true, the iPhone event will once again be held during the second week of September, but it’s not clear exactly which day.

9to5Mac cites “multiple sources familiar with the matter” in claiming that, “mobile carriers have been asking employees not to take days off on September 13 due to a major smartphone announcement.” The date makes sense for Apple’s September event. The requests seem a little unusual, though–preorders typically don’t start until Friday (September 15 this year)…one would think that would be the day that carriers need all hands on deck. But perhaps they get an influx of calls and foot traffic on the day of the announcement.

In his latest Power On newsletter, Mark Gurman reports that the iPhone 15 event will be held on “either Sept. 12 or Sept. 13,” suggesting Apple hasn’t settled on an exact date yet. But either date means preorders will begin on Friday, September 15 with deliveries beginning on Friday, September 22.

For more, read our guide to everything you want to know about the September event. It includes the most likely dates and times, how to watch, and the products Apple will most likely unveil (the iPhone 15 lineup, Apple Watch Series 9, updated Apple Watch Ultra, and possibly AirPods or an iPad mini).