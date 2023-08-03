Apple’s iPhone 15 event will reportedly be held on September 13

Apple’s big September events have historically been held on the second Tuesday of the month. It’s not a hard-and-fast rule: Last year it was on September 7, a Wednesday. If the latest rumors are true, the iPhone event will once again be held during the second week of September, once again on a Wednesday.

9to5Mac cites “multiple sources familiar with the matter” in claiming that, “mobile carriers have been asking employees not to take days off on September 13 due to a major smartphone announcement.” The date makes sense for Apple’s September event. The requests seem a little unusual, though–preorders typically don’t start until Friday (September 15 this year)…one would think that would be the day that carriers need all hands on deck. But perhaps they get an influx of calls and foot traffic on the day of the announcement.

For more, read our guide to everything you want to know about the September event. It includes the most likely dates and times, how to watch, and the products Apple will most likely unveil (the iPhone 15 lineup, Apple Watch Series 9, updated Apple Watch Ultra, and possibly AirPods or an iPad mini).